Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

