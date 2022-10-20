 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mason City. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

