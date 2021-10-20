Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.