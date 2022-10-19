Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.