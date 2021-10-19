Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
