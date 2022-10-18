For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees toda…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is fo…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures …
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Mason City could see peri…