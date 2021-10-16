This evening in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wi…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …