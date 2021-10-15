For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
