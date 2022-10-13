Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
