Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
