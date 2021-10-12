For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
