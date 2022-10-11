Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.