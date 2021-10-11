Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.