Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.