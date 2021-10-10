 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News