Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.