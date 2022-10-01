Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
