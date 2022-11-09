Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.