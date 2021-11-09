Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.