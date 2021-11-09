Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's weat…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…