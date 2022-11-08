For the drive home in Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
