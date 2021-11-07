 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News