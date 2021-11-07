This evening's outlook for Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degr…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 deg…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Ex…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.