Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
