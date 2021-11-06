 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

