Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.