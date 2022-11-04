For the drive home in Mason City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
