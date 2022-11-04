 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mason City: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News