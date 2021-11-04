 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

Local Weather

