 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News