 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy with drizzle expected. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News