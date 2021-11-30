Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy with drizzle expected. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.