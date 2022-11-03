This evening in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
