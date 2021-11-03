Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.