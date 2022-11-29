Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
