This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
