Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

