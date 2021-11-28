This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
