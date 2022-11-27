 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News