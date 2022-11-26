This evening's outlook for Mason City: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
