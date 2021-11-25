Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
