Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.