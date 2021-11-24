This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
