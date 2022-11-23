This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
