Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
