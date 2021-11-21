Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is fore…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…