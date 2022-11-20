This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
