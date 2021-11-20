Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Mason City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.