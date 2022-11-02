Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.