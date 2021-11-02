Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
