Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Very cold. Low 6F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.