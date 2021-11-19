Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
