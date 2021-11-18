Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.