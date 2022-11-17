Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
