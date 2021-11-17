For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
